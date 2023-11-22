© 2023
Vermont Congressional delegation seeks action regarding flooded post office

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST
Vermont’s Congressional delegation is slamming the U.S. Postal Service for failing to act after its facilities in Montpelier were flooded in July.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic Senator Peter Welch and Democratic Representative Becca Balint have repeatedly contacted Postmaster General Louis DeJoy seeking answers about the flooded Montpelier Post Office.

The delegation again wrote to DeJoy on October 31st noting worker safety concerns and service disruptions as post office employees worked out of mobile units with no power.

The temporary facility closed last Friday and postal customers must go to Barre.
