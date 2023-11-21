Massachusetts legislature ended formal sessions for the year with unfinished business

Formal sessions of the Massachusetts House and Senate have adjourned for the year.

There is still unfinished business as members of the two chambers have been unable to strike a deal on a $2.8 billion supplemental budget.

With the legislature scheduled to return in January to pick up the second half of the two-year legislative session, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation about what was accomplished on Beacon Hill this year.