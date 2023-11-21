© 2023
Midday Magazine

Massachusetts legislature ended formal sessions for the year with unfinished business

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Formal sessions of the Massachusetts House and Senate adjourned on Nov 15, 2023.

In her first year as governor, Maura Healey scores big win on tax bill

Formal sessions of the Massachusetts House and Senate have adjourned for the year.

There is still unfinished business as members of the two chambers have been unable to strike a deal on a $2.8 billion supplemental budget.

With the legislature scheduled to return in January to pick up the second half of the two-year legislative session, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation about what was accomplished on Beacon Hill this year.
