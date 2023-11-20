© 2023
Northeast Report

John Walsh, political strategist behind Gov. Deval Patrick's historic 2006 election, dies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST
John Walsh, who died on Nov. 20, 2023, is seen here in an undated photograph
John Walsh, who died on Nov. 20, 2023, is seen here in an undated photograph

Democratic politicians across Massachusetts mourn his passing

The political world in Massachusetts and beyond is mourning the death of a highly regarded and respected Democratic strategist responsible for some of the state’s most historic campaigns.

John Walsh died Monday. He was 65 and had been diagnosed a year ago with stomach cancer.

Walsh managed Deval Patrick’s 2006 campaign that saw Patrick, a first-time candidate, win election as the state’s first Black governor and end 16-years of Republican control over the governor’s office.

In 2020, Walsh managed the successful re-election campaign of U.S. Senator Ed Markey, who had to beat back a primary challenge by then U.S. Rep. Joseph Kenney III. It was the first time a Kennedy lost an election in Massachusetts.

At the time of his death, Walsh was Senator Markey’s chief of staff.

Scores of political professionals count Walsh as a mentor and friend. Among them is Alex Goldstein. Fresh out of college, Goldstein was hired by Walsh to work on the Patrick campaign.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Goldstein.
John Walsh deval patrick Markey-Kennedy race Massachusetts Democratic Party
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
