Albany Stewart's to close Thursday following an uptick in violence

Stewart’s Shops is abruptly closing a downtown Albany location, citing a surge in theft, robberies, and threats of violence.

Seemingly busy, the store on the corner of Manning Boulevard and Central Avenue will shutter its doors on Thursday. The company says a rise in violence has created a QUOTE “unsafe environment for our customers and partners who work there.”

Stewart’s says the decision comes after two years of increased robberies and verbal and physical assaults – something they say hasn’t been seen to the same extent at nearby stores on Henry Johnson Boulevard, New Scotland Avenue, Northern Boulevard, and Western Avenue.

In a statement, president Gary Dake said the company has worked with the Albany Police Department and city officials to ensure the safety of employees and customers, but the best choice is to close.

Meeting reporters steps from the convenience chain’s iconic maroon eaves, Robin Cooper, the public relations manager for Stewart’s, says it was a hard decision. Cooper says all employees at the shop have accepted positions at other store locations.

“It's been a nonstop discussion from both customers, partners, the city and we've all, it's been a team effort here,” Cooper said. “But we finally just reached a point where we had to make this decision.”

Cooper says the company closes an average of one store per year and renovates or opens many more. Cooper says next year, they plan to remodel nine stores and open four new shops.

In recent years, a handful of Stewart’s have closed in Albany. Cooper cites an inability to expand for most shop closures.

Perry Patterson, an Albany resident and frequent customer, says the store’s closing is an inconvenience.

“Sadly, I have to say there has been,” Patterson said. “It's disappointing the store has to leave. But sadly, I must say that I have to agree that there has been an uptick.”

Patterson says Stewart’s has been a reliable shop.

“That’s where the disappointment comes in,” Patterson said. “There’s not going to be enough Stewart’s. Stewart’s has good prices, great coffee. I mean, it’s just a good convenience store.”

Speaking on WAMC’s Roundtable panel shortly after the announcement Tuesday, Albany County District Attorney David Soares – a frequent critic of bail reforms pursued by fellow Democrats – called the situation a “disgrace.”

“The ownership of Stewart’s, they’re being responsible,” Soares said. “In having to be concerned about the safety of their customers and their employees. The people who are not being responsible are the legislators who brought us down this path who just refuse to address this issue.”

Customer Tim McNally says after he and his wife returned to the area, they were disappointed to find many stores were gone.

By way of disclosure, Stewart’s Shops has been an underwriter for WAMC.