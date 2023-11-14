WAMC Sports Report 11/14/23: Injuries, turnovers, too many men penalty cost Bills in loss to Broncos

NFL

Too many injuries, turnovers and a too many men penalty proved too much for the Buffalo Bills to overcome in a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. Josh Allen committed three of Buffalo's four turnovers. And the game was decided after Broncos kicker Wil Lutz got a do-over thanks to Buffalo being flagged for too many men. After missing from 41 yards, Lutz hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired. Buffalo has lost four of six in dropping to 5-5. Their offensive struggles have placed coordinator Ken Dorsey on the hot seat.

NBA

Jayson Tatum scored 35 points, Jaylen Brown added 22 and Kristaps Porzingis had 21 on Monday night against the team that drafted him to lead the Boston Celtics to a 114-98 victory over the New York Knicks.

Tatum scored 17 in the fourth quarter, when Boston turned a 91-88 edge into a 17-point lead. After missing seven of his first eight 3-point attempts, he hit four straight in the last eight minutes, one on a 4-point play after the Knicks cut the deficit to three points.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and Julius Randle had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who had won three in a row since opening the season 2-4, including a loss to Boston in their opener. New York was without RJ Barrett, who missed the second night of a back-to-back with a migraine headache.

Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 39 points, including the go-ahead basket with eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 111-107. Siakam sparked Toronto’s comeback with 22 points in the third quarter. He finished with 11 rebounds. Washington’s Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 34 points but turned the ball over out of bounds after Siakam’s late basket gave Toronto its first lead since the opening quarter. Washington led 107-95 with 5:47 left to play in the fourth quarter but didn’t score again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 11 rebounds and Bobby Portis also had a double-double in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard returned to action after missing two games with a calf injury and scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 17. The Bucks lost both games that Lillard missed. The Bulls were playing for the second straight night after beating the Detroit Pistons 119-108 at home on Sunday. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and six assists in his return after missing two weeks with an ankle injury, and the Sacramento Kings gave coach Mike Brown his 400th career victory with a 132-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Domantas Sabonis added 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Kings, who swept the Cavs a season ago. Keegan Murray had a season-high 25 points with five 3-pointers. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 22 points despite going scoreless in the first quarter. Caris LeVert had 21 points and Max Strus scored 19.

NHL

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Edmonton beat the New York Islanders 4-1 in Kris Knoblauch’s debut as Oilers coach. Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also scored for Edmonton and Stuart Skinner stopped 32 shots. The Oilers got their first home victory of the season and got their second straight win overall after losing four in a row. Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves. New York five in a row, including four straight in regulation. It was Knoblauch’s first game since taking over for the fired Jay Woodcroft on Sunday following the Oilers’ 3-9-1 start.

Mikko Rantanen and Ross Colton scored two minutes apart midway through the second period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1. Cale Makar, Jonathan Drouin, and Valerie Nichuskin also scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had three assists, and Devon Toews and Tomas Tatar each had two for Colorado.. Alexandar Georgiev had 18 saves as Colorado won two of three in the season series, with the road team winning each time. The win was coach Jared Bednar’s 300th, coming in his 550th game. He is the franchise’s all-time winningest coach. Brandon Tanev scored his first of the season for Seattle, making his return to action after suffering a lower body injury in the season opener at Vegas on Oct. 10. Joey Dacord finished with 26 saves .

MLB

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll were both unanimous selections for MLB’s Rookie of the Year awards on Monday night, with Henderson winning the honor in the American League and Carroll earning the National League award. The well-rounded stars used power, speed and defense to help their respective franchises to the playoffs after both teams lost 110 games just two seasons ago. It’s just the fifth time overall and the first time since 2017 that both the AL and NL selections were unanimous. Aaron Judge won that year for the Yankees while Cody Bellinger won for the Dodgers.

The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to approve a plan to spend more than half a billion dollars on repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium over the next three decades. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal during a floor session scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The state Assembly approved a plan in October that calls for the state to contribute $411.5 million and the city and county of Milwaukee to contribute $135 million. The version of the plan up for a Senate vote ratchets the state contribution back to $382.5 million.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jim Harbaugh stood behind a lectern and delivered prepared remarks Monday to kick off a week in which he will either lose another opportunity to coach No. 2 Michigan or win a hearing to at least temporarily lift the Big Ten’s penalty against him for a sign-stealing scheme. Harbaugh shared his take on various topics but said he would save his opinions on the conference’s punishment for his day in court, which comes Friday. Sherrone Moore will fill in for Harbaugh if he's still suspended for Saturday's game at Maryland.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas remained at No. 1 in the first Associated Press men's college basketball poll of the season. The Jayhawks received 51 first-place votes from a media panel and were followed by Purdue, Arizona, Marquette and Connecticut. Arizona had the biggest jump from the preseason poll, moving up nine spots after beating No. 9 Duke on the road. No. 24 James Madison moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time following a road win over No. 18 Michigan State.

South Carolina moves up to No. 1 in the AP’s women’s college basketball poll after a chaotic opening week that saw nine of the first 14 teams lose, including previous top choice LSU and second-ranked UConn. The Gamecocks were sixth in the preseason poll and received 23 first-place votes from the 36-member national media panel. Iowa was second garnering the other 13 first-place ballots. UCLA, Utah and Colorado rounded out the first five. LSU fell to seventh and UConn dropped to eighth. Despite the loss, the Huskies now have been ranked for 566 consecutive weeks, breaking a tie with Tennessee for the longest streak all-time.

Siena College’s Men’s team fell 78-58 to American University last night, UAlbany’s women’s team blew out Sarah Lawrence 118-27, and the UMass Minutemen crushed Quinnipiac 102-81.

FORMULA ONE

The Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip won't be very visible. No gondolas will be in the Venetian resort canal. And the views of the roadway from beneath the glittering casino marquees will be limited as Formula One comes to town this week. Organizers, local officials and hotel operators believe disruptions and discomforts will be forgotten amid a spectacle they hope will put Las Vegas next to Monaco on the list of host cities for Grand Prix events around the world. They expect the races Thursday through Saturday will draw some of the most monied spectators in sports to Nevada.

There will be bumps in Formula One’s $500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix later this week. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer writes that the warning signs have been there. With $1 million hospitality packages and exorbitant hotel rates, the race was never about attracting new fans. F1 owner Liberty Media clearly views the race as an international showstopper for the highest of the high rollers. The company may have overestimated the interest. Tickets are still available and hotel prices along the Strip have plummeted ahead of of Saturday night's race.

OLYMPICS

Olympic sports bodies want urgent talks with the IOC about the risk of cuts in their revenue shares and athlete quotas at the 2028 Los Angeles Games because cricket and other newcomers have been added to the program. The International Olympic Committee last month approved cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash for 2028. The Olympic body also kept boxing, modern pentathlon or weightlifting despite their status being in doubt. The Summer Games sports umbrella group known as ASOIF says the 2028 expansion to a record 36 sports “has raised several questions” among its members.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic has received his trophy after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time. Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion secured it in his opener by beating Holger Rune in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning. ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi presented Djokovic with the trophy for his achievement on Monday afternoon. Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.

