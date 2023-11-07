Springfield Mayor Sarno extends record tenure with victory over Hurst

The longest-serving mayor in Springfield, Massachusetts history will remain in office.

Mayor Domenic Sarno secured a sixth term Tuesday, turning away a challenge from City Councilor Justin Hurst.

In the low turnout election, Sarno was re-elected with about 57 percent of the vote to Hurst’s 42 percent. Sarno took office in 2008. The campaign was stirred in its closing days by allegations that Hurst’s campaign paid homeless people for their votes. Hurst vehemently denied it.