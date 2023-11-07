© 2023
Polls begin to close as local elections are decided in Northeast

Springfield Mayor Sarno extends record tenure with victory over Hurst

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno speaking with reporters in September 2023.
Paul Tuthill
WAMC
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno speaking with reporters in September 2023.

The longest-serving mayor in Springfield, Massachusetts history will remain in office.

Mayor Domenic Sarno secured a sixth term Tuesday, turning away a challenge from City Councilor Justin Hurst.

In the low turnout election, Sarno was re-elected with about 57 percent of the vote to Hurst’s 42 percent. Sarno took office in 2008. The campaign was stirred in its closing days by allegations that Hurst’s campaign paid homeless people for their votes. Hurst vehemently denied it.
