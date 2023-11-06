Vermont DMV offices to close temporarily

All of Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicle offices will be closed to the public from November 8th to the 14th.

The DMV is closing its offices to implement a major computer upgrade and conduct employee training.

According to the department’s websitethere is no online vehicle registration, renewals or replacements through Sunday, November 12th. All other online services are available, but credit card processing may be slow.

The upgrade replaces a computer system that is more than 50 years old and is intended to streamline in-person and online customer service.

