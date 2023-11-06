A financial boost for Springfield's efforts to close the digital divide

The city of Springfield has received a financial boost in its efforts to bring affordable high-speed internet access to more of its residents.

The Massachusetts Broadband Institute has awarded the city $102,000.

These funds will support efforts by the city administration, an ad-hoc City Council Committee, and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission to produce a digital equity plan for Springfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman.