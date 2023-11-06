© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report

A financial boost for Springfield's efforts to close the digital divide

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman
submitted photo
Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman

MBI awards $102,000 to support a digital equity plan

The city of Springfield has received a financial boost in its efforts to bring affordable high-speed internet access to more of its residents.

The Massachusetts Broadband Institute has awarded the city $102,000.

These funds will support efforts by the city administration, an ad-hoc City Council Committee, and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission to produce a digital equity plan for Springfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman.
Tags
News digital divideJesse LedermanSpringfield City Library
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill