Midday Magazine

A plan is in the works to close Springfield's digital divide

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
Bookshelves are full at the East Forest Park Library branch in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Bookshelves are full at the East Forest Park Library branch in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Public input is sought at sessions scheduled in November

An ad-hoc committee of the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts is working on a plan to bridge the so-called digital divide.

The Digital Equity Committee is collaborating with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission to gather input from the community as it prepares to produce a report by the end of the year.

A series of listening sessions are scheduled – five taking place in person and one will be held virtually.

Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director for Public Services at the Springfield City Library, is a member of the ad-hoc committee. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.
