A plan is in the works to close Springfield's digital divide

An ad-hoc committee of the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts is working on a plan to bridge the so-called digital divide.

The Digital Equity Committee is collaborating with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission to gather input from the community as it prepares to produce a report by the end of the year.

A series of listening sessions are scheduled – five taking place in person and one will be held virtually.

Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director for Public Services at the Springfield City Library, is a member of the ad-hoc committee. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.