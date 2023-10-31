© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Interim president ends tenure at Vermont State University

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT
Vermont State University Interim President Mike Smith
Vermont Technical College
/
Vermont State University
Vermont State University Interim President Mike Smith

Vermont State University Interim President Mike Smith spent his last day in the position on Tuesday releasing a refined plan for program offerings.

The academic optimization plan looks at programs that should be maintained, ended or consolidated to save the college system up to $3.35 million annually.

Mike Smith agreed to serve a six-month tenure as interim president beginning in April. His goals were to achieve accreditation as a new university system, launch the system on July 1st and create a plan for financial stability.

Provost and vice president of academic affairs Nolan Atkins will serve as acting president until David Bergh begins work as interim president on November 15th.
Tags
News Mike SmithVermont State University
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More