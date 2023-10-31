Interim president ends tenure at Vermont State University

Vermont State University Interim President Mike Smith spent his last day in the position on Tuesday releasing a refined plan for program offerings.

The academic optimization plan looks at programs that should be maintained, ended or consolidated to save the college system up to $3.35 million annually.

Mike Smith agreed to serve a six-month tenure as interim president beginning in April. His goals were to achieve accreditation as a new university system, launch the system on July 1st and create a plan for financial stability.

Provost and vice president of academic affairs Nolan Atkins will serve as acting president until David Bergh begins work as interim president on November 15th.

