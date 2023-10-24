Nonprofit arts and culture sector put $82.4 million into Springfield economy last year
Venues, activities came back strong after pandemic shutdowns, study finds.
A study found that nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Springfield, Massachusetts generated more than $82 million in economic activity last year.
The national study that included 373 regions was conducted by Americans for the Arts. The findings were based on financial information supplied by the local nonprofits and surveys of people who attended arts and culture events.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Karen Finn, Executive Director of the Springfield Cultural Partnership.