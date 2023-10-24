© 2023
Midday Magazine

Nonprofit arts and culture sector put $82.4 million into Springfield economy last year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 24, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival of 2022 takes place in Stearns Square in the heart of the downtown dining district in Springfield, Massachusetts.
City of Springfield
The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival of 2022 takes place in Stearns Square in the heart of the downtown dining district in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Venues, activities came back strong after pandemic shutdowns, study finds.

A study found that nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Springfield, Massachusetts generated more than $82 million in economic activity last year.

The national study that included 373 regions was conducted by Americans for the Arts. The findings were based on financial information supplied by the local nonprofits and surveys of people who attended arts and culture events.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Karen Finn, Executive Director of the Springfield Cultural Partnership.

News arts and cultureSpringfield Cultural PartnershipKaren FinnSpringfield economy
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
