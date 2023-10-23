Schenectady Police arrest two suspects in Sunday homicide

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a weekend homicide in Schenectady.

Schenectady Police say they responded to multiple reports of shots fired at 764 State Street around 6:40 a.m. Sunday and discovered a man on the second floor with gunshot wounds. 42-year-old Leroy Chisom was pronounced dead on the scene.

At a press conference Monday, Detective Sergeant Bradley Carlton said officers were preparing to execute a search warrant in connection with the homicide at 709 Crane Street Apartment Three, a location of interest, when the suspects surrendered to officers Sunday.

31-year-old Kevin Dingle and 54-year-old Jeffery Bashaw are each facing one count of murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. They are being held at Schenectady County jail.

“Certainly cases like this are not often solved by chance and that certainly wasn’t the case yesterday,” Carlton said.

Carlton says the case is under investigation and declined to reveal further information.

“We're still working on motivations and connections and relationships between the parties involved,” Carlton said.

Police Chief Eric Clifford says search efforts were expedited by the assistance of the State Police. Clifford adds that technology advances in the city have improved investigations.

“We're a smart city,” Clifford said. “There's lots of cameras, optical sensors, acoustical sensors, there's a lot of technology being deployed, that definitely played a role in our ability to solve this crime pretty quickly and rapidly.”

Police say the homicide was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

