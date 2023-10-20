© 2023
Great Barrington to hold special vote on school district merger Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
2023 Great Barrington Town Meeting
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The 2023 Great Barrington Town Meeting inside Monument Mountain Regional High School.

Great Barrington, Massachusetts is holding a special town meeting Monday night for a vote on merging school districts.

If approved, the Berkshire Hills Regional School District – comprised of Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge – would merge with the Southern Berkshire Regional School District — Sheffield, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, and New Marlborough.

Steve Bannon – chair of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District school committee, chair of the Great Barrington selectboard, and member of the Regional School District Planning Board – says he supports combining the two under enrolled districts.

“All schools from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade stay as they are, and the high schools would merge into a single new school on the Berkshire Hills Regional School District Monument Mountain campus. There would be a new regional agreement, which would change the way we allocate our funds to the eight towns.”

Critics say there isn’t enough evidence to support the move, and have expressed concerns that it could negatively impact the districts’ respective economies.

The Great Barrington vote is set for 6 p.m. at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018
