WAMC Sports Report 10/16/23: Hall runs for a TD, Jets shock Eagles 20-14 for Philly's first loss

Breece Hall ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining, one play after Tony Adams intercepted Jalen Hurts, and the New York Jets held on to shock the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 for their first-ever win against them. The Jets appeared on their way to falling to 0-13 in their history against the Eagles, but Hurts’ third interception of the game — and the fourth turnover by Philadelphia — was returned by Adams 45 yards to put New York into immediate scoring position. Hall’s run shook MetLife Stadium as the Jets fans went wild and Zach Wilson connected with Randall Cobb on a 2-point conversion. The defense shut down the Eagles one more time to seal the win.

Josh Allen patiently oversaw two lengthy second-half scoring drives, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris with 3:58 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills defeated the undermanned but gritty New York Giants 14-9. What was anticipated to be a Bills blowout turned into a ground-it-out, yard-by-yard, chippy and occasionally sloppy thriller that wasn’t decided until the final play, and on an untimed down. Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s pass into the end zone glanced off Darren Waller’s finger tips facing first-and-goal from the 1. New York got an extra chance after linebacker Terrel Bernard was flagged for defensive interference on a pass intended for Waller as time expired.

The New England Patriots finally found some offense. Unfortunately for them, they also ran into the same self-inflicted mistakes that have haunted them most of the season during Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots are 1-5 for the first time with Bill Belichick as coach. It’s been an inept offense that has driven into the red zone just twice in its past 33 possessions. The loss came against a Raiders defense that came into the game allowing opposing offenses to score on 41.2% of their drives — 11th highest in the league.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott expressed relief in saying initial tests indicate Damien Harris is trending in a positive direction after a neck injury led to the running back being transported by ambulance to the hospital. McDermott said Harris has full movement in providing the update following a 14-9 win over the New York Giants. Harris was hurt in the second quarter and flashed a thumbs up sign before being loaded into an ambulance. He was hurt after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard gain up the middle to convert a third-and-1 situation. Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots and was ruled out for the second half. Veteran Brian Hoyer took his place. Rookie Aidan O’Connell is the emergency quarterback should Hoyer also get injured. Garoppolo played the entire first half as the Raiders took a 13-3 lead. He was 14 of 22 for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Rookie Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal with six seconds left as San Francisco was stunned 19-17 by the Cleveland Browns, who ended the 49ers’ regular-season winning streak at 15 and handed quarterback Brock Purdy his first loss as an NFL starter. Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals — the last with 1:40 left — for the Browns, who pulled off the upset without quarterback Deshaun Watson. He missed his second straight game with a bruised right shoulder. P.J. Walker came off Cleveland’s practice squad and outplayed Purdy, who had won his first 10 starts. The 23-year-old drove the 49ers into field-goal range, but Moody was wide right on his attempt.

On Monday night Football, Dallas is in Los Angeles to play the Chargers at 8:15 p.m.

Jordan Montgomery shut down the Houston Astros and Leody Taveras homered as the Texas Rangers did just enough against Justin Verlander to get a 2-0 win in the opener of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. Montgomery threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Taveras made it 2-0 with his solo homer in the fifth inning. Rookie Evan Carter helped in the win, too. The 21-year-old doubled and scored in the second and made two nifty defensive plays. The Rangers, who are in the ALCS for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2010-11, improved to 6-0 this postseason after sweeping the Rays in the Wild Card Series and the Orioles in the ALDS.

Zack Wheeler is the Philadelphia Phillies’ most dependable starter as he gets set for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 8:07 tonight in Philadelphia. He signed a $118 million, five-year contract ahead of the 2020 season. Wheeler has topped 200 innings once, 200 strikeouts twice and won a pair of playoff games over that span. The Diamondbacks send out 17-game winner Zac Gallen for the Game 1 start. Merrill Kelly, a 12-game winner who tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings in an NLDS win over the Dodgers, goes in Game 2. Late-season surprise Brandon Pfaadt is in line for the Game 3 start.

Alyssa Nakken, who became the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game when she worked first base for San Francisco in April 2022, has interviewed for the Giants managerial vacancy. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Sunday night that Nakken had gone through a first-round interview last week. The 33-year-old Nakken, a softball star at Sacramento State from 2009-2012, has been a coach on the Giants staff since Kapler hired her in January 2020.

Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Breanna Stewart added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 and force a Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. New York struggled in the first two games against the Aces in Las Vegas, but the Liberty found their shooting touch in Game 3 behind Jones, who hit four of the team’s 13 3-pointers. This was the Liberty’s first win in the WNBA Finals since 1999. The Aces are up 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Wednesday night in New York. Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and A'ja Wilson added 16 for the Aces.

Ottawa 5 Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 6 Carolina 3

The Coyotes play the Rangers at 7 tonight in New York, and the Panthers play the Devils in Newark at 7 tonight.

Former Siena men’s basketball player and Troy native Elijah Burns is back in the Capital Region. The Times Union reports Burns was offered a full-time assistant coach position in June by Saint Rose head coach Brian Beaury, two months after taking a job in June as a graduate assistant with Penn State’s Nittany Lions. While moving down from Division I to Division II, Burns’ new position also enables him to serve as a recruiter. Burns transferred to Siena from Notre Dame in the middle of the 2018-19 season and suited up for the Green and Gold for the 2019-20 season.

A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women's basketball exhibition between DePaul and Iowa. Returning national player of the year Caitlin Clark had a triple-double of 34 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder came up with the idea to play an outdoor game in the football stadium with the hope of setting an all-time women's basketball attendance record. The crowd nearly the doubled the previous record of 29,619 set by Connecticut and Oklahoma in the 2002 NCAA championship game at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Washington has moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll, the Huskies' best ranking in six years, after a thrilling victory against Oregon. And unbeaten Air Force is ranked for the first time since 2019. The top four teams in the country were unchanged after No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all won Saturday in blowout fashion. Washington got two first-place votes and jumped two spots past No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Penn State. That gave the Huskies their best ranking since reaching No. 5 in October 2017.

Kyle Larson edged Christopher Bell at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway finish line to become the first driver locked into NASCAR’s championship race. The 2021 Cup champion earned the first of four spots in the Nov. 5 title-deciding finale with his win Sunday. A win in any of the three playoff races this round earns an automatic berth into the championship finale. The remaining slots are filled based on the points standings. Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Buescher are the four drivers below the cutline. The win capped a week for Larson in which he began his preparations for next year’s Indianapolis 500. Larson plans to run both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 next May and on Thursday completed the rookie orientation program at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tom Kim is a winner in Las Vegas again. It was a wild finish in the Shriners Children's Open. At one point there was a six-way tie for the lead with 12 players separated by one shot. Kim emerged with a 66 to defeat Adam Hadwin by one shot. It's his third PGA Tour title at age 21. He's the youngest to do that since Tiger Woods. Kim also joins Byron Nelson in 1944 as the only players to win the same event twice in one year. That's because the PGA Tour is going to a calendar season in 2024.

Cricket is an Olympic sport again. Flag football gets in for the first time. Five sports have been finally added to the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee. Baseball-softball, lacrosse and squash have also been included on the program. All five cleared a final hurdle Monday from the Olympic body’s full membership. The slate of sports was proposed by Los Angeles officials one week ago and recommended by the IOC executive board on Friday. Cricket has been elevated to Olympic status for the first time since 1900 in one of the hotpots of the sport, Mumbai, where the IOC is holding annual meetings while India hosts the sport’s World Cup.

