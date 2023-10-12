Plattsburgh mayor releases proposed 2024 budget

The mayor of Plattsburgh says his 2024 budget proposal is balanced and remains under the state mandated tax cap.

The $62 million total budget includes $26 million for the general fund. The Municipal Lighting Department comprises the largest allocation of the fiscal plan with $22.2 million in proposed funding.

Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the proposed budget decreases tax bills for most residents.

“If you had a reassessment last year you’ll see a decrease in your annual tax bill. If you haven’t been reassessed in the last couple years now you’ll see a little bit less, an 89 cent reduction. You should see a little bit of savings on your tax bill.”

The city charter requires the mayor to deliver the budget on or before October 8th and a public hearing then must be held within 28 days. The mayor is planning the hearing for November 2nd. The budget then moves to the Common Council, which must approve or revise it on or before January 15th.

