"Burning of Kingston" to return in full force this weekend

A Kingston, New York tradition is set to return in full force this weekend. The “Burning of Kingston” commemorates the day British forces burned New York’s one-time capital city to the ground during the Revolutionary War. This year’s edition features historical lectures, walking tours, concerts, and professional reenactments for the first time since the pandemic. Kingston City Historian Taylor Bruck says the typically biennial event will be held every year through 2027, as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday. Bruck spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King for a preview.