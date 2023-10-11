© 2023
Northeast Report

"Burning of Kingston" to return in full force this weekend

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT
Burning of Kingston
Taylor Bruck
The last time the "Burning of Kingston" featured a full lineup with re-enactors was before the pandemic.

A Kingston, New York tradition is set to return in full force this weekend. The “Burning of Kingston” commemorates the day British forces burned New York’s one-time capital city to the ground during the Revolutionary War. This year’s edition features historical lectures, walking tours, concerts, and professional reenactments for the first time since the pandemic. Kingston City Historian Taylor Bruck says the typically biennial event will be held every year through 2027, as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday. Bruck spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King for a preview.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
