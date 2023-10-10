Springfield expands tree planting program to a fifth neighborhood

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is continuing to plant trees as part of its plan to address the impacts of climate change.



An urban greening initiative that started five years ago and has seen over 2,000 trees planted in targeted areas with limited shade has been expanded into the East Springfield neighborhood, Mayor Domenic Sarno announced.

“It is important we continue to reestablish our tree canopy for the climate and resiliency actions we look to take,” Sarno said.

Over 200 trees will be planted on both public ways along city streets and at private homes.

Springfield received $1.5 million for the initiative from the state’s Greening the Gateway Cities program. The earlier tree plantings happened in the Old Hill, Upper Hill, McKnight, and Bay neighborhoods.

The expansion into East Springfield is “wonderful” said Kathy Brown, president of the East Springfield Neighborhood Council.

“Trees are the things that will help us have quality of life,” Brown said. “My great-great-great grandchildren will benefit from what’s happening in the next month or so here in East Springfield.”

Planting thousands of trees is part of the city’s plan to address the impacts of a warming planet because studies have shown the urban tree canopy can have a dramatic effect on lowering air temperatures with a corresponding impact on energy use, said Pat Sullivan, the city’s Director of Buildings, Parks and Recreation.

“When you see what is happening across the country, the violent storms that are happening … we have to cool down the planet again and that’s what these types of programs will do,” Sullivan said.

Sarno, on Tuesday, also announced a $500,000 supplemental budget appropriation to the Forestry Division for tree trimming, removal, and stump grinding citywide.

“We’re going to be proactive and preventative,” Sarno said.

The excessive rain this year has helped trees grow and that has led to some problems, said City Forester Alex Sherman.

“When you have dead branches in trees, which is a natural part of their life cycle, the heavy rain can weaken those branches and they fall prematurely,” Sherman said. “The regular maintenance pruning will get the dead wood out of the tree, make sure the tree is healthy and structurally sound.”

Residents of East Springfield who are interested in have a tree planted on their property can call 3-1-1.

The nonprofit ReGreen Springfield is organizing a volunteer effort in November to plant trees along El Paso Street in East Springfield.