Leaders in the Northeast pledge support for Israel

Leaders in the Northeast are pledging support for Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war when Hamas launched an unprecedented air, land and sea attack.

President Joe Biden issued a statement which says in part "Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also issued a statement:

“In the face of abhorrent attacks from Hamas terrorists, New York stands steadfast in support of our neighbors in the State of Israel. This cowardly attack comes on a day when Jewish New Yorkers had planned to joyously celebrate Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah. New York is proud to be home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel and as the community grieves today, we stand in solidarity with them.

“My Administration has been in touch with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to assess any ongoing threats. While there are no known active threats to New Yorkers at this time, I have directed the New York State Police to work closely with local law enforcement to ensure all New Yorkers are safe and protected.

“I have also spoken with Israel's Acting Consul General in New York to offer our support, and we are working with the American Embassy in Israel to discuss ways to get New Yorkers home safely if they so choose. I am committed to doing everything possible to support this community at this critical time.”

Saying she stands with Netanyahu and the Israeli people, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik extended her condolences "for the Israelis who lost their lives in these senseless and barbaric attacks." The Republican from the 21st district says she remains committed to ensuring that the Israelis "have the support and resources they need to defend themselves."

Democratic U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says she too condemns the attack and pledges to "stand shoulder to shoulder with the Israeli people." She added she has "worked with my colleagues to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars for Israel’s defensive systems and that work will be more critical than ever. The bond between our countries is unwavering and unbreakable."

Republican New York state Senator Jake Ashby of the 43rd district also weighed in, saying "Peaceful towns I recently visited on a legislative exchange trip to Israel are under siege from Hamas rockets and occupied by terrorists. Today, I'm praying for the friends I made and for Israel's allies, especially our country, to demonstrate their steadfast support and ensure they prevail.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as twitter, Democratic Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy posted “What has happened in Israel is unconscionable. I stand firmly with the government of Israel and the Israeli people, and my every thought is with the grieving families and the wounded. The entire world must stand together to renounce this horrific violence carried out Hamas.”

