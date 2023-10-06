Movies return to the big screen in tiny Shelburne Falls
A screening of the 1916 silent film "Snow White" opens the season for Pothole Pictures on October 7th
A volunteer-run community movie theater in western Massachusetts is reopening this weekend three years after going dark during the COVID pandemic.
Saturday night will mark the start of the 25th season for Pothole Pictures, which operates in the 400-seat Memorial Hall Theater on the 2nd floor of Shelburne Town Hall.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Andrew Baker, one of the founders of Pothole Pictures.