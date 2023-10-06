© 2023
Northeast Report

Movies return to the big screen in tiny Shelburne Falls

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
Marguerite Clark, center left, starred in the 1916 film adaptation of the Grimm fairy tale "Snow White." The silent film will screen on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Theater in Shelburne Falls. There will be an original music score performed live by sisters Leslie and Barbara McMichael.
"Snow White," 1916
/
public domain
Marguerite Clark, center left, starred in the 1916 film adaptation of the Grimm fairy tale "Snow White." The silent film will screen on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Theater in Shelburne Falls. There will be an original music score performed live by sisters Leslie and Barbara McMichael.

A screening of the 1916 silent film "Snow White" opens the season for Pothole Pictures on October 7th

A volunteer-run community movie theater in western Massachusetts is reopening this weekend three years after going dark during the COVID pandemic.

Saturday night will mark the start of the 25th season for Pothole Pictures, which operates in the 400-seat Memorial Hall Theater on the 2nd floor of Shelburne Town Hall.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Andrew Baker, one of the founders of Pothole Pictures.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
