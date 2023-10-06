© 2023
Midday Magazine

Dakin Humane Society's pet clinic serves an inner-city population

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Dr. Jack Muth, Dakin Humane Society's Public Medical and Education Director in an examination room at the Pet Health Center
Paul Tuthill
WAMC
Dr. Jack Muth, Dakin Humane Society's Public Medical and Education Director in an examination room at the Pet Health Center

The Pet Health Center has had more than 4,000 appointments in its first year

The new Pet Health Center at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, Massachusetts has had a busy first year.

More than 3,000 patients have been treated at the facility, located at Dakin’s headquarters on Union Street in the Metro Center.

A new surgical suite is going to open shortly and another full-time veterinarian has been hired.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill took a tour of the center.

News Dakin Humane SocietyJack Muthveterinary medicine
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
