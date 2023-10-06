Dakin Humane Society's pet clinic serves an inner-city population
The Pet Health Center has had more than 4,000 appointments in its first year
The new Pet Health Center at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, Massachusetts has had a busy first year.
More than 3,000 patients have been treated at the facility, located at Dakin’s headquarters on Union Street in the Metro Center.
A new surgical suite is going to open shortly and another full-time veterinarian has been hired.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill took a tour of the center.