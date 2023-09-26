Springfield's "X" marked for major improvements

A long overdue project to revamp one of the most dangerous intersections for crashes in the region has the green light to proceed.

The design is complete and $19 million in funding is in place for major upgrades to Springfield’s “X” intersection in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood.

The “X” connects three major streets – Sumner Avenue, Dickinson Street, and Belmont Avenue in a busy commercial section.

For more on the project, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.