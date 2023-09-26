© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Springfield's "X" marked for major improvements

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published September 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
The "X" is an intersection where three major streets converge in a commercial district in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood
City of Springfield
The "X" is an intersection where three major streets converge in a commercial district in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood

Hazardous intersection will undergo $19 million upgrade beginning in 2024

A long overdue project to revamp one of the most dangerous intersections for crashes in the region has the green light to proceed.

The design is complete and $19 million in funding is in place for major upgrades to Springfield’s “X” intersection in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood.

The “X” connects three major streets – Sumner Avenue, Dickinson Street, and Belmont Avenue in a busy commercial section.

For more on the project, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

Tags
News The XSpringfield DPWChris Cignoli