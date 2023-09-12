New York Republicans back Biden impeachment effort

Several New York Republicans are supporting an effort to impeach President Biden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that such an inquiry will proceed.

In statements, Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy of the 23rd district and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of the 21st district claimed there’s evidence Biden has potentially committed impeachable offenses. Langworthy, the former state GOP chair who serves on the House Oversight Committee, says Biden lied about his involvement in his family’s business dealings. There is no evidence that the president benefited financially from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Stefanik, the House Republican conference chair from the North Country, claimed the probe will uncovered “the biggest political corruption and criminal scandal” in American history. In a statement, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of the 24th District says Biden has made selfish policy decisions to enrich the lives of himself and family at Americans’ expense. Marc Molinaro, a first-term Congressman from the 19th District, says while the potential impeachment of a U.S. president is not ideal, some of Biden’s activity “warrants an inquiry.”

Mike Lawler, a first-term Republican from the 17th district, did not respond to a request for comment from WAMC.