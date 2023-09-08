Police investigating homicide of Albany man near Plattsburgh

New York State Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man in a parking lot near Plattsburgh.

Police say an autopsy released Friday determined that 53-year-old Wayne Haupt of Albany, New York died from multiple severe compressive blunt force injuries and ruled his death a homicide.

On Wednesday night Haupt was struck by a vehicle at the Exit 36 Truckstop south of Plattsburgh. Witnesses described the vehicle and State Police spotted it in Tupper Lake, eventually stopping it in Long Lake. 38-year-old Thomas Lance, also of Albany, was arrested and arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder. He is being held at the Clinton County jail without bail.

