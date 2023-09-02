NYRA details safety measures following Travers Day deaths, exploring synthetic racing surfaces

The 2023 meet at Saratoga Race Course ends on Labor Day.

While hundreds of thousands of visitors packed Saratoga Springs for a day at the races, the 40-day meet at the Spa was marked by horse deaths on some of the busiest racing days of the season, including breakdowns on Whitney Day and Travers Day – at a time when the sport is under intense scrutiny.

Following two horse deaths on the day of the Mid-Summer Derby last weekend, the New York Racing Association held dialogue with trainers and other stakeholders to discuss racetrack safety.

Additionally, the federal Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority announced new safety measures.

HISA’s Track Surface Advisory Group was at Saratoga on Monday and Tuesday to review and investigate the racing surfaces at the race track. WAMC asked NYRA Vice President of Communications Patrick McKenna if NYRA or HISA personnel found any anomalies or safety issues with the track’s racing surfaces.