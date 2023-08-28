New school building in Springfield draws rave reviews

It was back to school this morning in the second-largest school district in Massachusetts.

Nearly 28,000 students started their new academic year in Springfield Monday, with some going to a brand new school.

The doors opened for the first day of classes at the DeBerry-Swan school. It is two elementary schools operating independently inside a three-story, 155,000-square foot building that was designed and constructed to meet all of today’s educational standards. There is space for almost 1,000 students, including pre-school classrooms.

Built at a cost of $95 million, the new building replaces the DeBerry and Homer Street schools – both more than 100 years old. Along with the latest technology, it has amenities that were sorely lacking or absent altogether in the old schools including a media center, an art room, a music room, cafeteria and gymnasium.

“All of those things can further the growth of these students academically, socially, and emotionally,” said Catherine Roberts, the principal at Swan.

Feedback about the new building has been over the moon.

“Two weeks ago we opened up the building for staff to come in to prepare their classrooms and I didn’t think I would see such beautiful expressions on their faces – they were in awe,” said Roberts. “On Saturday this past weekend we opened the building for student and family orientation and again the awe, the expression on their faces was just beautiful.”

Her counterpart, DeBerry Principal Sharonda Hector, said they’ll use the excitement about the new building to engage parents and caretakers to get more involved in their children’s education.

“We’re going to reach out to parents right away so it can be all-hands-on-deck in educating our students,” Hector said.

Teachers did a great job in the old buildings, said Tracy Little Sasanecki, President of the Springfield Education Association, but the new space epitomizes their professional commitment.

“It’s like a person moving into a new house,” she said. “They do what they do because they have the passion to teach and work in our school system.”

The Homer Street School was renamed the Benjamin Swan Elementary School to honor the longtime Springfield politician and civil rights activist. DeBerry keeps its name. Rev. William DeBerry was a Springfield native, civil rights leader, and founder of organizations including the Dunbar Community Center.

The school, located in the historically-Black Mason Square area, has a predominately Black student body. The community is excited about the new school, said Springfield School Committee member Barbara Gresham.

“It’s a jewel of the community,” she said. “It is going to add such beauty to the community. We’re happy for the students, we’re happy for the staff to be part of this. It is a wonderful thing.”

A dedication ceremony for the new school is being held on September 7th.