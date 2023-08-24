Mass. GOP chair attends first debate, says Trump "should have been part of the process"

The candidates for the Republican nomination for president have debated for the first time in Milwaukee, with one notable exception. Former President Donald Trump sat out, doing an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. The candidates on the stage tried to pitch themselves as the best option to take on President Biden in 2024. New Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale was at the debate and spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

What was your main takeaway from the debate?

Yeah, I think the debate was really a win for the American public, a win for the democratic process of electing a president of the United States. It was great that we had a debate about the issues facing Americans, people in Massachusetts and New England, there was a good dialogue about public policy issues. I think that's really what the process should be in electing our next president.

Do you think it was a mistake for President Trump not to attend?

You know, I do think that President Trump should have been part of the process. It's important to have a good solid debate about policy issues. That being said, I think it's no secret where the president stands on many of the issues facing the American public. So it was an opportunity for Republicans and Americans to hear from the other candidates who they may not know as well.

Do you think any of them changed the current dynamic of the race in which former President Trump has been holding humongous leads?

You know, I think we'll have to see how the polls might change coming out of this debate. I do think, you know, we had some great back and forth dialogue, I think you had a chance to really hear how the candidates interact with one another. And that dialogue was really important. And, you know, ultimately, it's still the beginning of the process. And we'll have more debates to come. But I do think it was a great chance for the American public to see how these candidates interact with one another.

Do you have a favorite among the current field?

Well, as party chair, I am actually prohibited by our bylaws from choosing a favorite so I cannot say. But I did appreciate the debate, the dialogue and the discussion. And it's really, I think, valuable both for me and for other Republicans to hear the candidates talk about the issues.

What do you think is the main issue that candidates should be talking about?

Well, I think in New England, the issue of inflation, affordability, education in our schools, you know, those are some of the biggest issues affecting Americans and the issues that I'm hearing people talk about. And we heard some of that discussion last night. We also heard a good dialogue about foreign policy, which is something you don't always hear about in debates. You know, the issues about China, and competitiveness with China, really are important to the future of the United States, the support in Ukraine, so I thought there were really some substantive issues that were debated. And we really got to hear actually a range of opinions on a number of those issues from our candidates.

Do you think any of the candidates underperformed or disappointed you?

You know, I will say, for some of the candidates, it was harder for them to kind of get some time to talk. I will say Senator Scott, we didn't hear too much from him. He didn't have a lot of time to talk. I know he's a very polite individual. Sometimes the debate stage is harder for individuals who are a little more polite, and maybe slower speaking. As he indicated, he's from the South. So I wanted to hear a little bit more about his personal story and we didn't have the opportunity to do that. So I was a little disappointed there. But again, there'll be more time to hear from candidates to come.

As a state party official, do you think just generally speaking, it would be easier for Republicans the next time around to go with a candidate who doesn't have multiple trials to attend and that as a distraction?

Well, you know, we can’t change the process in front of us. We have we have the former president running, he has these trials. As party leader, I'm frankly more focused on candidates running in Massachusetts for office, both at the local level as well as the federal level. So that's, frankly going to be the bulk of my focus, is on those local candidates running for office.

Who do you like to run against Senator Warren?

Well, we're still talking to potential candidates in that race. We've got a couple of good Republicans interested. And I'm hopeful that before too long, we'll have a candidate announced in that race.