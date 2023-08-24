HISA investigating horse deaths at Saratoga Race Course

Horse racing’s new federal authority says it is investigating this summer’s equine fatalities at Saratoga Race Course.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority says the review began on August 5th. Since the spring, 13 horses have died at Saratoga Race Course, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

HISA says the review includes necropsy results, veterinary records, racing and training histories, surface maintenance logs and weather records. In a statement, HISA says the New York Racing Association and Gaming Commission are collaborating in the review.

With the running of the Travers Stakes Saturday, this is the biggest weekend of the 40-day meet at Saratoga. A NYRA spokesman says the health and safety of horses and jockeys is its highest priority and says it strongly supports HISA’s work.