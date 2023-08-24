© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donald Trump expected to surrender to the Fulton County jail. Get live updates here.
News

HISA investigating horse deaths at Saratoga Race Course

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published August 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
A horse gets ready to race at Saratoga Race Course.
Ian Pickus
A horse gets ready to race at Saratoga Race Course.

Horse racing’s new federal authority says it is investigating this summer’s equine fatalities at Saratoga Race Course.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority says the review began on August 5th. Since the spring, 13 horses have died at Saratoga Race Course, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

HISA says the review includes necropsy results, veterinary records, racing and training histories, surface maintenance logs and weather records. In a statement, HISA says the New York Racing Association and Gaming Commission are collaborating in the review.

With the running of the Travers Stakes Saturday, this is the biggest weekend of the 40-day meet at Saratoga. A NYRA spokesman says the health and safety of horses and jockeys is its highest priority and says it strongly supports HISA’s work.

News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Related Content
Load More