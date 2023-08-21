WAMC Sports Report 8/21/23: Spain earns first Women's World Cup title with 1-0 win over England

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Spain won the Women’s World Cup Sunday for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. After the final Carmona learned of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year. La Roja's first major international trophy also followed a tumultuous preparation for the team and its coach. Now they're world champions. Spain joins Germany as the only countries to win both men's and women's world titles. England's long wait for another World Cup continues.

Newly crowned Women’s World Cup champion Spain has established itself as a team to be reckoned with for many years to come. La Roja defeated England 1-0 in Sunday’s final for their first major tournament title. Over the course of the month-long event, Spain shook off both the turbulence of a player rebellion and the injury-diminished role of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Aitana Bonmati solidified her credentials and 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo made an impression as a rising global star.

Spaniards have erupted in joy after La Roja won the Women’s World Cup, with some following coach Jorge Vilda’s call to take to the streets and celebrate Spain’s first major soccer title in more than a decade. Fans in Madrid, Barcelona and around the country cheered when the final whistle blew in Australia following Spain’s 1-0 win over England to clinch the women’s world title for the first time. The women’s triumph came 13 years after the men’s national team won its only World Cup title in South Africa. The men’s team also won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

MLB

The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to eight for the first time since 1995, allowing Justin Turner’s ninth-inning, go-ahead double after a key overturned call in a 6-5 defeat to the Boston Red Sox. New York appeared to go ahead in the eighth when Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored from first on rookie Anthony Volpe’s single. Plate umpire Junior Valentine signaled safe but the call was reversed in a video review. Swept in consecutive series by Atlanta and Boston, the Yankees have lost eight straight for the first time since Aug. 19-26, 1995.

Paul Goldschmidt homered, Richie Palacios hit a two-run single and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 7-3 to avert a four-game series sweep. Goldschmidt finished with three hits and three RBIs as St. Louis stopped a four-game slide. Tommy Edman, Alec Burleson and rookie Masyn Winn each had two hits. Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs and and five hits. Pete Alonso went for New York, which had won four in a row. Alonso has 39 homers and has gone deep in four of his last five games.

Trevor Williams tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings and led the Washington Nationals to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night in front of hundreds of the best Little League World Series players from around the world. Little Leaguers from 20 teams helped fill Historic Bowman Field. Many of them used the tops of the dugouts as a coaster for Gatorade bottles, hot dogs and other favorite ballpark snacks. The Little Leaguers were treated like stars. They tossed T-shirts from atop the dugout to fans, mingled with players during the game, got interviewed on television and kept the soda vendors hustling.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points and moved into second-place on Connecticut’s career scoring list, and the Sun beat the Chicago Sky 79-73 to snap a three-game losing streak. With Connecticut leading by five late in the third quarter, Thomas grabbed a defensive rebound and connected for a three-point play at the other end to pass Asjha Jones (3,336) on the franchise scoring list. Thomas is now at 3,346 — trailing only Nykesha Sales (3,955). Leading 74-66 with about 2 1/2 minutes left, Natisha Hiedeman buried a 3-pointer for Connecticut and DeWanna Bonner added a layup a couple of minutes later, putting the Sun ahead 79-66 with 1:17 remaining. Chicago closed out the scoring with a series of free throws.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Defender John Tolkin scored in the 88th minute to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory over D.C. United as league play resumed after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play. Tolkin picked up his first goal of the season for New York (7-9-8) and the third of his career, scoring the winner unassisted. Carlos Coronel did not have to make a save in earning the clean sheet as the Red Bulls allowed just four shots. Tyler Miller saved two shots for DC United (8-11-6). DC United is still 2-2-1 in its last five road contests and just missed its seventh shutout on the road, which would tie a club record set in 2006.

Ján Greguš returned to Minnesota United and scored three minutes into the second half to spark a 2-0 victory over New York City FC as the league returned to action after a five-week hiatus for Leagues Cup play. Greguš, who was just acquired, did not contribute to a goal in one start and 15 appearances for Nashville this season. Greguš played for Minnesota United from 2019-21. He had two goals and 15 assists in 63 appearances and 57 starts. Ménder García scored his third goal of the season when he took a pass from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring. Dayne St. Clair finished with six saves to earn the clean sheet for Minnesota United (8-8-7).

NFL

A person with knowledge of the decision says Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets next Saturday night against the Giants in the teams’ preseason finale. The 39-year-old Rodgers hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers but will start in the Jets' final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Jets didn’t announce the decision. The New York Post first reported Rodgers’ debut with New York would come against the Giants.

Patriots' rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers on Saturday night. The game was suspended after the injury. Bolden posted a message Sunday morning to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking people for their concern. The Patriots said in a statement that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns to Massachusetts. The Patriots and Tennessee Titans have canceled their scheduled joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday’s exhibition game.

WESTERN AND SOUTHERN OPEN

To Tennis where, Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) to win the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history, the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third all-time. In the women’s final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.

RYDER CUP

Xander Schauffele has nailed down the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. And that leaves Brooks Koepka on the outside. Not by much. Schauffele tied for eighth in the BMW Championship and finished 29 points ahead of Koepka. The BMW Championship was the final qualifying event. Zach Johnson now has six captain's picks that he will announce after the Tour Championship. Any other player with Koepka's credentials would be a lock. But he's part of Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Koepka had 9,421 points in 10 starts. Schauffele had 9,450 points in 26 qualifying tournaments.

Viktor Hovland had the best round of his career at a good time. He set the course record at Olympia Fields with a 61. That included making seven birdies on the back nine Sunday to rally past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. Scheffler still goes to the Tour Championship as the No. 1 seed. Jordan Spieth also is going to East Lake, but just barely. He finished bogey-bogey and needed a late blunder by Denny McCarthy and Sahith Theegala to stay just inside the top 30. Xander Schauffele earned the sixth and final Ryder Cup spot, knocking out Brooks Koepka.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Welcome to the final season of college football as we know it. That might sound extreme, but 2023 has an end-of-an-era feel. Texas and Oklahoma are taking their last lap in the Big 12. The Pac-12 is still a Power Five conference. Will it even be a conference in 2024? The College Football Playoff is a four-team event for the last time this year, before tripling in size. Before the maps are redrawn and the stakes are remade, there is one more season to left to appreciate what is being lost — or long for what’s being gained.

WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Noah Lyles calls himself the “Told you’re not a 100 guy.” That didn’t stop him. In fact, nobody could at the world championships on Sunday in what has always been his second-best race. Now, he doesn't see anyone slowing his path to becoming the world’s next great Olympic sprinter. The 26-year-old American reeled in the field to win the 100-meter world title in 9.83 seconds. That's a victory that puts him in position to be the first man to complete the 100-200 double since Usain Bolt made a habit of it at Olympics and world championships from 2008-16.

SARATOGA RACE COURSE

In Friday’s action, Ship Cadet, ridden by Manuel Franco and trained by Michael J. Maker, won the $150,000 Skidmore Stakes, a five-and-a-half-furlong turf race for two-year-old fillies. No Nay Mets, the morning line favorite, was scratched.

On Saturday, two Chad C. Brown-trained horses took first in feature action. Randomized, ridden by Joel Rosario, won the $600,000 10-furlong Grade I Alabama Stakes for three-year-old fillies, and Aspray, ridden by Flavien Plat, won the turf $200,000 one and one-sixteenth mile Grade II Lake Placid Stakes for three-year-old fillies.

Sunday, Amidst Waves, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr and trained by George Weaver, won the $150,000 Bolton Landing Stakes, a five-and-a-half-furlong race for three-year-old fillies.

