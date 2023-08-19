UVM Medical Center displays sculpture honoring health care workers

The University of Vermont Medical Center has unveiled a new sculpture that honors the work of health care professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hearts and Hands – A Tribute to Health Care Workers” depicts two figures sitting on a bench with outstretched hands joining to form a heart.

Artist Jim Sardonis of Randolph is known for his sculpture “Reverence,” also known as Whales Tails, which is seen along Interstate 89 near South Burlington.

Sardonis says health care workers risked their lives during the pandemic and he is happy to be part of an effort to honor their work. The bronze work, which was commissioned by an anonymous donor, has been placed on the third floor of the medical center.