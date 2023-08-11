An "exciting new way" of looking at Kingston: Mayor Noble discusses new zoning code, Dietz Stadium project

The city of Kingston recently replaced its entire zoning code with a new, form-based code, following a years-long process. The new guidelines — used by officials, developers, and residents to determine how land in the city is used — prioritize affordable housing and walkable neighborhoods. Democratic Mayor Steven Noble says the move makes Kingston one of just a few cities in the country to make the switch. WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Noble to learn how the new permitting process works, and catch up on some of the city’s other latest developments.