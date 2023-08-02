© 2023
Man charged in crash that led to actor Treat Williams’ death

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 2, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
Ryan Koss of Dorset has been charged with grossly negligent operation with death resulting
Vermont State Police
Ryan Koss of Dorset has been charged with grossly negligent operation with death resulting

A man has been charged in the June crash that resulted in the death of actor Treat Williams.

The Bennington County State’s Attorney’s office has completed its investigation into the crash and charged 35-year-old Ryan Koss of Dorset with grossly negligent operation with death resulting.

Koss was driving a Honda Element SUV that turned into the path and struck the motorcycle Treat Williams was on. Williams was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York from severe trauma and blood loss.

Koss voluntarily met troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks Tuesday evening. He was processed and released. His arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington is scheduled for September 25th.

