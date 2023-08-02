Another truck gets stuck in Vermont’s Smuggler’s Notch

Another tractor trailer has gotten stuck on the road up Smuggler’s Notch in Vermont.

Vermont State Police were notified just before 5 p.m. Tuesday that there was a tractor trailer on the Notch Road. In a July interview with WAMC, Vermont Agency of Transportation Operations and Safety Bureau Deputy Director Todd Sears explained why vehicles longer than 40 feet are prohibited from using the Notch Road.

“The angles of the road as they do the switchbacks are very, very tight. And there are a few areas where there are rock outcroppings. So frequently when these happen you see trucks get stuck against the rocks or along the side of the road.”

In this latest incident, police located the truck partially off the road. Its driver, Ramiro Suarez Cadena, of Denver, Colorado, told troopers he does not read or understand English and therefore ignored multiple warnings before entering the Notch. He was issued multiple tickets for entering the road and for blocking traffic.