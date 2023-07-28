Cobleskill PBA President: nine officers have resigned since July meeting

Most of the 12-officer police force in the Schoharie County Village of Cobleskill submitted resignation letters in the past several days following a contentious public meeting on July 18th.

As WAMC reported earlier this month, Cobleskill PBA President Branden Collison was the first — after a policy went into effect preventing officers from using overtime to cover shifts.

The overtime change was put into effect by village officials including Mayor Rebecca Stanton-Terk, who has called Cobleskill’s reliance on police overtime “unsustainable.” She says more than 80 percent of the general fund tax levy is used to fund the village police department.

So far, Stanton-Terk has declined interview requests from WAMC.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Collison on Thursday after the department’s ninth resignation.