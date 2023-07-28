© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
News
Midday Magazine

Cobleskill PBA President: nine officers have resigned since July meeting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Cobleskill PBA President Branden Collison speaks at the July 18th village board meeting
Screen capture by WAMC
/
SCHOPEG/Village of Cobleskill
Cobleskill PBA President Branden Collison speaks at the July 18th village board meeting

Most of the 12-officer police force in the Schoharie County Village of Cobleskill submitted resignation letters in the past several days following a contentious public meeting on July 18th.

As WAMC reported earlier this month, Cobleskill PBA President Branden Collison was the first — after a policy went into effect preventing officers from using overtime to cover shifts.

The overtime change was put into effect by village officials including Mayor Rebecca Stanton-Terk, who has called Cobleskill’s reliance on police overtime “unsustainable.” She says more than 80 percent of the general fund tax levy is used to fund the village police department.

So far, Stanton-Terk has declined interview requests from WAMC.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Collison on Thursday after the department’s ninth resignation.

Tags
News Cobleskill Village Police DepartmentCobleskill
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More