Watervliet Arsenal to upgrade facilities following major investment

The Watervliet Arsenal will be modernized thanks to a record investment.

Over the next two decades, the Arsenal, which is owned and operated by the U.S. Army, will receive more than $1.7 billion to modernize and upgrade the facility.

The guarded National Historic Registered Landmark with heavy machinery facing the Hudson River houses 72 buildings including the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities and Development Command Benet Laboratories.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, announcing the funding Friday, says it’s an important investment in the Capital Region.

“It’s both defense and jobs together,” Schumer said. “Two things we both very much need and want.”

The funding, including $230 million this year, is the most the Arsenal has ever received. Most machinery used at the facility dates back to the 1980’s and some is even from World War II. The Democrat says new machinery could do the work of three old models while adding jobs.

“They are technically advanced,” Schumer said. “The materials that come out of this machine are better than ever, better than they’ve been before. And they’re not only faster, but they’re safer.”

The Arsenal has produced artillery for the Army since the nation’s earliest days and Schumer says the funding will secure its future in an era of quickly advancing technology.

“It's going to bring back the bustling arsenal that our grandparents knew,” Schumer said. “And now we know their grandchildren and grandchildren after them will have good paying jobs here at the Arsenal. And this isn’t some far-off abstract plan that may happen.”

Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko of the 20th District joined Schumer for the announcement.

“It's about advanced manufacturing, working with industry, working with academia of the local area, HVCC, RPI and other campuses making certain that they're working with apprenticeship programs and the unions,” Tonko said. “This is a solid partnership in the name of Watervliet Arsenal. This is a great tribute to the work and development and the history of this wonderful place.”

Colonel Alain Fisher, 63rd commander of the Arsenal, says the Army will invest more than $130 million over the next year for a new rotary forge – critical to the large cannon barrel tubes the Arsenal is known for producing.

“We will soon break ground on the next generation of a long-range precision fires production in line with the Army Materiel Command modernization plans,” Fisher said. “We are committed to continue to train and upskill our workforce to meet not only current requirements as demanded on Watervliet Arsenal, but also those future technology requirements. This fiscal year, we increased our workforce through two deliberate events by increasing by 100 individual employees, and also 20 new apprentices that are taking a part in the Hudson Valley apprenticeship program.”

Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli, a Democrat, calls the 143-acre site a foundation in the city.

“A lot of our families and friends over the course of years that I've been around, has worked here at the Arsenal,” Patricelli said. “This Arsenal is so important and to have this investment in this Arsenal today is absolutely amazing.”

