© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
News

White House approves Hochul's request for major disaster declaration

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published July 23, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks in Orange County on July 18th, 2023
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
/
YouTube
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks in Orange County on July 18th, 2023

President Biden has approved Governor Kathy Hochul’s request for a major disaster declaration for New York communities recovering from devastating flooding. A similar request was approved for Vermont earlier this month.

Hochul’s office says the declaration will provide critical funding for local governments in Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Putnam, and Rockland Counties.

New York is working with the Small Business Administration in pursuing low-interest loans for impacted businesses. Additional funding remains under federal review.

Staff from the State Department of Financial Services are available to assist residents affected by the July storms to file insurance claims.

Tags
News floodingGovernor Kathy HochulDisaster Declaration