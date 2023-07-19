© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

Springfield City Library puts yearbook collection online

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
A small sampling of yearbooks from high schools in Springfield, Massachusetts that people donated to the Springfield City Library for a digitization project to make the items available for free online.
Springfield City Library
A small sampling of yearbooks from high schools in Springfield, Massachusetts that people donated to the Springfield City Library for a digitization project to make the items available for free online.

Over 400 Springfield high school yearbooks have been donated for digitization

About a year ago, the public library in Springfield, Massachusetts solicited donations of yearbooks from the city’s high schools for a project to digitize these often-requested items.

The response was “tremendous,” according to the Springfield City Library.

This week, the collection, which is still building, was made available for free online viewing.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke again with Elizabeth McKinstry, the librarian in charge of the project.

The link to the collection is here: https://www.springfieldlibrary.org/library/yearbooks/

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
