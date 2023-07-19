Springfield City Library puts yearbook collection online

About a year ago, the public library in Springfield, Massachusetts solicited donations of yearbooks from the city’s high schools for a project to digitize these often-requested items.

The response was “tremendous,” according to the Springfield City Library.

This week, the collection, which is still building, was made available for free online viewing.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke again with Elizabeth McKinstry, the librarian in charge of the project.

The link to the collection is here: https://www.springfieldlibrary.org/library/yearbooks/