New future for former Beech-Nut campus in Canajoharie to be built around cannabis

The long-stalled redevelopment of the former Beech-Nut factory facility in Canajoharie is taking a step forward.

The former Beech-Nut factory in Canajoharie has been empty for over a decade. Now, a combined residential and business space is taking its place as part of a complex including marijuana growery E29 Labs. Speaking at the plant Monday, Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort says cannabis is just one part of the redevelopment plans.

“The excitement is not just specifically about cannabis, the excitement is that these are really good paying jobs with an employer who has a record of treating his employees very well. And they're the types of jobs that young people want to do,” Ossenfort said.

Ossenfort says $1 million in state funding is being sought to complete the project.

“With grant funding obtained through New York State and National Grid, we've worked to ensure that this site will once again be a significant economic engine, creating jobs and tax revenue. The site's incredible visibility, as you can see, right next to the Thruway requires us to be thoughtful, and deliberate when it comes to,” Ossenfort said.

Ken Rose, of the County Business Development Office, says the plans will open up the area.

“What it’s going to incorporate is a walking trail down along the Canajoharie Creek to the Canajoharie waterfront. And then what you see here is open space that will most likely be portions that would be deeded back to the village of Canajoharie. And then the other drawings you see here, we're incorporating a mixed-use type development with residential and commercial,” Rose said.

Rose added the commercial development will also influence housing plans on-site.

“It's really going to depend whether it's 40 units or 100 units. Obviously, if Exit, if E29 Labs comes on board, there's gonna be a lot of, there's gonna be a younger demographic working there, that's going to look for a certain type of housing stock right now that the village of Canajoharie doesn't have. So our end goal is to not only have them work here, but to also live here,” Rose said.

Although the former factory, built in 1900, is being demolished, Ossenfort says first consideration was given to renovation. But it proved unviable.

Rose says demolition should be done by winter.

“We received a $6.5 million dollar Restore New York grant on this. The overall project demolition costs for both sides, it's going to come in a range of $10 million. So that you know, the county is into it for $3.5 million, and then we’ve had great partnerships with the village of Canajoharie,” Rose said.

Ossenfort says an ammonia leak set the schedule back by a few weeks.

Rose says getting necessary cannabis licenses is key to the redevelopment plans.

“Once that goes in place, E29 Labs is set to submit an application, and we’re extremely optimistic that hopefully they’ll be one of the first ones that’ll be funded through that licensing process. So we’re just waiting on the state for that,” Rose said.

That growing facility will go in on the back side of the property on 19 acres across the Canajoharie Creek behind the current Beech-Nut site.

Eddie Watt, clerk of the nearby village of Nelliston, says reusing the site continues the legacy of Beech-Nut philanthropy.

“There's an opportunity to create something that's gonna be just as long lasting, just as impactful. And I think it's very exciting that the people of the village get to participate in that. And again, thank you to everybody who's participated in that so far,” Watt said.

Ossenfort acknowledges there is some uncertainty given the bumpy rollout of New York’s legal marijuana industry.

“We haven't had assurances, I think the rollout of recreational cannabis has had its bumps in the road to say it nicely. I think we're eagerly anticipating it,” Ossenfort said.

No matter what happens, Ossenfort says, the site will still see use.

“Even if it didn't go well, or something was wrong, you still have a site here, with the visibility, the traffic, all the infrastructure in the world, there's been a lot of interest,” Ossenfort said.

Rose says planners are taking into account the potential impact on existing nearby businesses.

“We are looking at a mix of commercial and residential, one of the things we've been very cognizant of is that any type of commercial that we entice to the site will not compete with any of these downtown businesses,” Rose said

The total size of the E29 growing facility is projected at more than 160,000 square feet.

E29 did not speak at the event.

You can see pictures of the site in the gallery of this article.