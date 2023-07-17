© 2023
CISA emergency loan fund opened to help western Mass. farms inundated by flood waters

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Some individual farmers launch GoFundMe appeals

Farmers in western Massachusetts are tallying their crop losses from this past week’s floods even as more heavy rain over the weekend devastated fields.

While state officials consider including financial aide in a supplemental budget, and members of Congress lobby the White House for a disaster declaration, a local nonprofit has stepped up to help.

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is offering financial help and technical assistance. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with CISA’s executive director Phil Korman.

