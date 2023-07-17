Chicopee Mayor John Vieau to seek re-election with one challenger in the race

The mayor of Chicopee, Massachusetts, John Vieau, has officially announced his campaign for re-election.

Vieau was first elected mayor of Chicopee in 2019. He ran un-opposed for a second two-year term in 2021.

Earlier this year, first-term Chicopee City Councilor Delmarina Lopez announced she would run for mayor.

For analysis of the mayoral race in Chicopee, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Massachusetts Politics & Insight.