© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommended listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
News
Northeast Report

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau to seek re-election with one challenger in the race

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
A two-person race is shaping up for the mayor's office in Chicopee City Hall in the 2023 municipal elections
WMP&I
A two-person race is shaping up for the mayor's office in Chicopee City Hall in the 2023 municipal elections

First-term City Councilor Delmarina Lopez is running for mayor

The mayor of Chicopee, Massachusetts, John Vieau, has officially announced his campaign for re-election.

Vieau was first elected mayor of Chicopee in 2019. He ran un-opposed for a second two-year term in 2021.

Earlier this year, first-term Chicopee City Councilor Delmarina Lopez announced she would run for mayor.

For analysis of the mayoral race in Chicopee, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Massachusetts Politics & Insight.

Tags
News Chicopee mayorWestern Mass Politics & InsightMatt Szafranski
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill