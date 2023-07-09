© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

Tim Coll running in three-way race for Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published July 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
Tim Coll
Photo provided to WAMC by Tim Coll
/
Tim Coll

Campaigns are underway in Saratoga Springs.

The race for Public Safety Commissioner features three candidates, including Tim Coll.

Coll, a registered Democrat, is endorsed by the city GOP committee and the bipartisan One Saratoga platform. He’s running against incumbent Commissioner James Montagnino, endorsed by the city Democratic committee, and Kristen Dart, who is running on her own “Community First” line.

Coll is a retired FBI agent and touts his law enforcement experience, something he says sets him apart from the other candidates in the race.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard asked Coll to share a priority he hopes to address if a elected to a two-year term this fall.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
