Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman 7/6/23

A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for WVCR-FM "The Saint," Siena's school radio station. A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. Él también habla español, aunque como lengua segunda. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org.