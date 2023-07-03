© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Fourth of July celebration to be held at Springfield's Riverfront Park

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 3, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT
Fireworks launched from the Memorial Bridge are reflected in the Connecticut River.
Spirit of Springfield
Fireworks launched from the Memorial Bridge are reflected in the Connecticut River.

Fireworks will launch from the Memorial Bridge over the Connecticut River

The annual Independence Day event, “Star Spangled Springfield,” is being held again at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, July 4th.

Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be food, music, and activities for children concluding at night with a fireworks show over the Connecticut River.

Spirit of Springfield has put on the celebration for 38 years. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the organization’s president Judy Matt.

Tags
News Star Spangled SpringfieldSpringfield fireworksfireworksJudy Matt
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill