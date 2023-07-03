Fourth of July celebration to be held at Springfield's Riverfront Park

The annual Independence Day event, “Star Spangled Springfield,” is being held again at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, July 4th.

Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be food, music, and activities for children concluding at night with a fireworks show over the Connecticut River.

Spirit of Springfield has put on the celebration for 38 years. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the organization’s president Judy Matt.