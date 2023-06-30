Workers' Compensation changes to take effect in Vermont

Several changes to Vermont’s Workers’ Compensation Act take effect July 1st.

The Vermont Department of Labor says the changes affect individuals who are forced to leave their jobs for a period of time due to a work-related injury.

Weekly dependent benefits will double from $10 per dependent per week to $20 per dependent per week. Low-income Vermonters receiving temporary partial disability will see their benefits increase.

The new law also prevents insurance carriers from imposing unreasonable work search requirements on injured workers who cannot return to their prior employment but have been released to work by their doctor.

