Workers' Compensation changes to take effect in Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
Several changes to Vermont’s Workers’ Compensation Act take effect July 1st.

The Vermont Department of Labor says the changes affect individuals who are forced to leave their jobs for a period of time due to a work-related injury.

Weekly dependent benefits will double from $10 per dependent per week to $20 per dependent per week. Low-income Vermonters receiving temporary partial disability will see their benefits increase.

The new law also prevents insurance carriers from imposing unreasonable work search requirements on injured workers who cannot return to their prior employment but have been released to work by their doctor.

