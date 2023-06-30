As of July 1st, undocumented immigrants can apply for a Massachusetts driver's license

A new law takes effect in Massachusetts on July 1st that will allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses.

The Work and Family Mobility Act permits eligible Massachusetts residents to obtain a standard driver’s license regardless of immigration status.

The legislature passed the law last year over the veto of former Republican Governor Charlie Baker. Last November, Massachusetts voters kept the new law.

To find out what is being done to implement it, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie.