As of July 1st, undocumented immigrants can apply for a Massachusetts driver's license

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
A sample of a standard Massachusetts driver's license
Mass.gov
A sample of a standard Massachusetts driver's license

The new law survived a governor's veto and a repeal effort on the ballot

A new law takes effect in Massachusetts on July 1st that will allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses.

The Work and Family Mobility Act permits eligible Massachusetts residents to obtain a standard driver’s license regardless of immigration status.

The legislature passed the law last year over the veto of former Republican Governor Charlie Baker. Last November, Massachusetts voters kept the new law.

To find out what is being done to implement it, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
