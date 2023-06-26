No arrests yet in Sunday shootings in Albany

No arrests have been made after two people were killed in separate shootings Sunday morning in the City of Albany.

City police say 28-year-old Deandre Morrison was found with gunshot wounds to the torso in the city’s Mansion neighborhood just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

About an hour later, police responded to reports of a shooting in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood. Benjamin Rowe, 25, was found on Hamilton Street between Ontario and Partridge streets, also shot in the torso.

Both men were transported to Albany Medical Center hospital where they were pronounced dead. A spokesman for the Albany Police Department said no arrests have been in either case, as of Monday morning.