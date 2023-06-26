Fine levied against property owners for disturbing wetlands and stream buffers

The owners of three properties in Vermont have agreed to pay a fine and remediate land following construction work that was not permitted under the state’s land use and development law.

Reggie C. Cyr and Mountain View Storage LLC own three contiguous properties in Londonderry subject to Act 250 permitting. They have been fined $19,365 for disturbing wetlands and their buffers and two stream buffers.

The Agency of Natural Resources says it initiated enforcement action after the landowners failed to bring the properties into compliance despite efforts to develop a remediation plan and a potential permit amendment.