Daniel Ellsberg being remembered with an exhibit at UMass Amherst

Anti-war activist and whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, who died last week, is being remembered with an exhibit at the UMass Amherst Libraries.

Lasting through the summer, the exhibit is drawn from the vast collection of Ellsberg’s documents, photographs, and artifacts he donated to UMass Amherst in 2019.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jeremy Smith, the Ellsberg archivist at the W.E.B. Du Bois Library at UMass Amherst.