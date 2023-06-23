© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Daniel Ellsberg being remembered with an exhibit at UMass Amherst

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
An exhibit at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on whistleblower and anti-war activist Daniel Ellsberg, who died on June 16, 2023. The material will be on display until September 2023 and can also be viewed digitally at the Ellsberg Archive Project website.
The Robert S. Cox Special Collections and University Archives Research Center
/
UMass Amherst
An exhibit at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on whistleblower and anti-war activist Daniel Ellsberg, who died on June 16, 2023. The material will be on display until September 2023 and can also be viewed digitally at the Ellsberg Archive Project website.

The display is drawn from the large collection of materials Ellsberg donated to the University

Anti-war activist and whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, who died last week, is being remembered with an exhibit at the UMass Amherst Libraries.

Lasting through the summer, the exhibit is drawn from the vast collection of Ellsberg’s documents, photographs, and artifacts he donated to UMass Amherst in 2019.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jeremy Smith, the Ellsberg archivist at the W.E.B. Du Bois Library at UMass Amherst.

Tags
News Daniel EllsbergUMass Amherst