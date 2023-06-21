Saratoga BLM activist Lex Figuereo arrested for DWI

A prominent Capital Region Black Lives Matter activist has been arrested for driving while intoxicated and other violations, according to New York State Police. Police say Lex Figuereo was arrested just after 10 p.m. Monday on Deer Run Drive in Milton. Police say the 36-year-old from Saratoga Springs was recorded with a .12 percent Blood Alcohol Concentration.

He is due in Milton Town Court on July 11. Figuereo has been a frequent presence at Saratoga Springs City Council meetings, often leading disruptive protests. Figuereo’s attorney says they “have not yet had an opportunity to review the evidence in this case and will review that carefully and will make decisions based on the evidence of what course of action to take."

