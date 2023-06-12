© 2023
News
Springfield Preservation Trust to host first historic homes tour since 2019

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
This house at 68 Washington Road in Springfield's Forest Park Historic District was built in 1897. It is one of the houses on the Springfield Preservation Trust's Historic Homes Tour taking place on June 25th 2023.
Five houses and two churches in the Forest Park Historic District are on the June 25th tour

After not taking place for three straight years during the pandemic, the Springfield Preservation Trust is again hosting its annual Historic Homes Tour.

It will take place on June 25th in the Forest Park Historic District. Five houses and two churches are on this year’s tour.

The homes tours are a major fund raiser for the trust. A post-tour social has been added this year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Preservation Trust President Erica Swallow.

