Springfield Preservation Trust to host first historic homes tour since 2019

After not taking place for three straight years during the pandemic, the Springfield Preservation Trust is again hosting its annual Historic Homes Tour.

It will take place on June 25th in the Forest Park Historic District. Five houses and two churches are on this year’s tour.

The homes tours are a major fund raiser for the trust. A post-tour social has been added this year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Preservation Trust President Erica Swallow.