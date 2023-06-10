McDonald confirmed as New York health commissioner

Dr. James McDonald has been confirmed as New York’s State Commissioner of Health

McDonald, a Cohoes native, has led the health department in an acting role since January following the resignation of Dr. Mary Bassett. Governor Kathy Hochul nominated McDonald to serve in the role on a permanent basis in March.

In a statement, McDonald said it was the "honor of a lifetime" to be confirmed as New York's 18th Health Commissioner. Prior to joining the New York State Department of Health in 2022, McDonald served for ten years at the Rhode Island Department of Health.

McDonald is the brother of Democratic State Assemblymember John McDonald of the 108th District, who called his brother’s dedication to public health “unparalleled.”